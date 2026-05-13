Fort Lauderdale wants to add "affordable housing" to a historic neighborhood, but not all residents are on board

The city of Fort Lauderdale is working to revitalize the historic Sistrunk corridor. While city officials say new affordable housing will help keep the community in place, some neighbors say they feel like they are being forced out.

"It has changed tremendously," said 90-year-old Gerline Heastie.

Heastie has lived on NW 12th Avenue off Sistrunk Boulevard her whole life, with a front-row seat to the changes both good and bad. "There are still a lot of changes that can be made," Heastie said.

The newest change on the way is a $42 million mixed-use development. The Alridge and The Laramore, named after historical Black leaders in Fort Lauderdale, will feature a total of 72 apartment units, with 36 per property, as well as retail space for small businesses.

Labeled as affordable housing units, the apartments are expected to cost about $1,100 for a one-bedroom and $1,350 for a two-bedroom. Rent will be capped at 30 percent of gross household income, including utilities.

"This is an area that is full of legacy and full of pride," said Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman.

Pittman said some along the Sistrunk corridor feel like they are being moved out without enough affordable options. "My initiative is to make sure everyone knows, you are welcome, you are home, let's stay home, and then prepare the next generation to be in the community as well," Beasley-Pittman said.

With a Fort Lauderdale police substation already at the bottom of the new YMCA building, Beasley-Pittman said the development will also help improve safety along Sistrunk. "We are working with our law enforcement community, neighbors coming together where we are mentoring our young people to let them know that this is home, this is a safe place for all of us," Beasley-Pittman said.

Smitty's Wings Sistrunk owner Chris Smith said some have expressed concerns about gentrification. The corridor is named after Dr. James Sistrunk, Broward County's first Black doctor, who also helped open Broward's first Black hospital. The area was once a thriving spot for Black businesses.

"Sistrunk Blvd was the hub of the Black community, it was the Black economic development, the Black stores, the restaurants," Smith said. Smith calls this development part of the Renaissance.

"The more we build up this neighborhood, I think the better it is for those who have lived here for generations," Smith said. "That they'll see in their community less crime, less homelessness walking around, you'll get people living in the community and making this once again a vibrant community".

However, Heastie said she wants to see more of the Sistrunk she knew growing up. "We don't have any history left there," Heastie said.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2027.