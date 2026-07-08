Homicide investigation underway in Fort Lauderdale after man found shot in car, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after police said a man was found shot in a car early Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300 block of Northwest 13th Court just before 4:30 a.m.

A man was found dead in a car suffering from a gunshot wound in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

When officers were searching the area, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are still at the scene.

The shooting investigation remains active and more information would be provided as soon as it's available.