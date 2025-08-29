Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 3 people hospitalized, including a child, police say

Three people, two adults and a child, were injured in a shooting Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of NW 7th Avenue, where Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue found the victims.

All three were taken as trauma alerts to Broward Health Medical Center, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Authorities said the incident also appears to be connected to two other nearby addresses: the 600 block of NW 9th Avenue and the 500 block of NW 7th Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect or suspects to contact Fort Lauderdale police immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.