Fort Lauderdale residents stunned by soaring water bills

South Florida residents asking for relief as water bills begin to rise in costs

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale residents are seeing jaw-dropping increases in their water bills, with some reporting charges hundreds of dollars higher than usual - leaving many struggling to understand why.

Keli Long was shocked when she opened her latest bill: more than $1,000.

"It has to be a glitch, a mistake," Long said. "It's like feeding a whole school times ten."

She isn't alone. Another resident shared a bill showing a spike to $629, far beyond his usual $140 to $160 monthly charges.

Rates rise as city funds new water treatment plant

The city has warned residents that water rates would increase to help pay for a new water treatment plant. A rate hike approved late last year raised the cost of using 5,000 gallons per month from $93 to $107.

Water costs are climbing across South Florida. In Pompano Beach, for example, bills have risen by $100 over five years. Officials say the increases are necessary to ensure clean, safe, and reliable water.

Billing spikes raise questions about leaks and usage

City utility officials said sudden spikes in water bills are often caused by leaks or increased household use, including sprinkler systems.

Long, however, isn't convinced.

"I don't have a leak. I would know it," she said, noting that while she recently replaced a toilet, she doubts that could explain such a massive increase.

In a statement, the city said:

"Generally, when we see a spike that returns to normal, it's due to a leak or the resident simply using more water than they realized."

For now, many residents are left wondering whether their skyrocketing bills are just the cost of progress or a sign of something wrong.