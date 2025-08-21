Video shows the moment two Fort Lauderdale police SUVs crash into each other

Surveillance video captured the moment two Fort Lauderdale police officers crashed into each other early Wednesday morning in front of a business.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of SW 11 Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the Westside Market shows the officers racing into the intersection, where they slammed into each other. The video shows the force of the impact sent one of the vehicles into a pole in front of the market. Police said the other vehicle caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale officers responding to call for assistance

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the officers were assisting in a stolen license plate investigation.

Sheriff's investigators said shortly before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen plate in the area of Weston Road and Royal Palm Boulevard. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver took off and got on I-75 southbound.

Investigators said the sheriff's office requested assistance from Fort Lauderdale police. The officers were responding to that call when the crash happened, according to police. The officers were taken to the Memorial Health Medical Center with what police called minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale several hours later and two teens were taken into custody.