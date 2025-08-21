Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows the moment two Fort Lauderdale police SUVs crash into each other

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Video shows violent crash involving 2 Fort Lauderdale police vehicles
Video shows violent crash involving 2 Fort Lauderdale police vehicles 00:38

Surveillance video captured the moment two Fort Lauderdale police officers crashed into each other early Wednesday morning in front of a business.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of SW 11 Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the Westside Market shows the officers racing into the intersection, where they slammed into each other. The video shows the force of the impact sent one of the vehicles into a pole in front of the market. Police said the other vehicle caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale officers responding to call for assistance 

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the officers were assisting in a stolen license plate investigation. 

Sheriff's investigators said shortly before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen plate in the area of Weston Road and Royal Palm Boulevard. When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver took off and got on I-75 southbound. 

Investigators said the sheriff's office requested assistance from Fort Lauderdale police. The officers were responding to that call when the crash happened, according to police. The officers were taken to the Memorial Health Medical Center with what police called minor injuries.  

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale several hours later and two teens were taken into custody. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue