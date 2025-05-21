Fort Lauderdale officer charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend after threat to call wife, police say

A Fort Lauderdale police officer faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while on duty, authorities said.

Officer Timothy Skaggs was arrested on Saturday, May 17, following a domestic disturbance call, according to an arrest report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The victim, who is several weeks pregnant, reported that Skaggs struck her, pinned her down and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

Incident details

The victim, in a sworn statement, said she and Skaggs, who had been in a relationship for two and a half years, argued at her apartment on May 16 about his alleged infidelities.

When she threatened to call his wife, Skaggs grabbed her phone, pushed her onto a bed and struck her face three times, the report states. She also alleged he strangled her and pulled her into a bathroom closet against her will.

The victim's daughter told police she heard her mom scream and saw Skaggs pull her back into a room, according to the report. The victim reported prior unreported assaults by Skaggs, including an incident on May 8, where she sustained scratches and bruises.

Department's response

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William C. Schultz said Skaggs was placed on administrative leave with pay pending formal charges from the State Attorney's Office.

"The alleged behavior will not be tolerated and is not representative of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department," Schultz said in a statement.

Skaggs faces charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, false imprisonment, two counts of battery, two counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching with a weapon.

A full internal investigation will follow the criminal proceedings, Schultz added.

Skaggs denied the allegations in a recorded interview, claiming the victim struck him, though no injuries were visible on him, the report states. He also allegedly called the victim post-arrest, urging her to "negate everything" to save his job, according to police.