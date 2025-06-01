Watch CBS News
4 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
A crash in Fort Lauderdale involving multiple vehicles sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday evening, fire officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and 7th Avenue is currently shut down due to a crash that happened just before 6 p.m.

FLFR shared on social media that they took four people to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The agency added that drivers should avoid the area as West Broward Boulevard will be closed for an "extended period of time" and people should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

