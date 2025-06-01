4 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says

A crash in Fort Lauderdale involving multiple vehicles sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday evening, fire officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and 7th Avenue is currently shut down due to a crash that happened just before 6 p.m.

Here are some photos of the crash scene. Broward Blvd will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the intersection of Broward and 7th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/FJRNrFuETP — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) June 1, 2025

FLFR shared on social media that they took four people to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The agency added that drivers should avoid the area as West Broward Boulevard will be closed for an "extended period of time" and people should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.