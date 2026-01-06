Man shot at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Hotel in potential domestic violence incident, police say

A shooting was reported at a Marriott Hotel in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday morning in a potential domestic violence incident, police say.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to reports of a person who was shot at the Marriott Hotel located at 6550 North Andrews Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they said they found a man who was shot in the upper body area. Police said they rendered aid until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue could safely enter the scene and then take over care of the victim.

He was then taken to Broward General Hospital.

The alleged shooter, who was only identified as a female, was then contacted and detained pending an interview with investigators.

Police said that, according to the preliminary investigation, this could be a possible domestic violence case.

No other information was immediately available.