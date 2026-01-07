Shooting death of Fort Lauderdale man remains unsolved 3 years later as grieving mother seeks answers

It's been three years since the killing of a Fort Lauderdale man, and no one has been arrested for the crime.

Three years later, Jason Marous' mother returned to Northeast 14th Place off Dixie Highway as part of her life's mission to raise awareness about her son's cold case.

Friendship bracelets are just one of the many ways she make sure her son is never forgotten.

"Everybody loved him. He was funny. He was nice. He'd give you his shirt off his back," said Debbie Lawrence, Jason Marous' mother.

Lawrence says her son moved to South Florida from Ohio for a fresh start and was living out his dreams.

"Here he felt free. He could walk to the ocean. He could see the sunset. He could jog," she said.

That all changed on January 6, 2023 when Marous was shot and killed as he sat in his car in front of his home on Northeast 14th Place off Dixie highway in Fort Lauderdale.

Lawrence, wearing a Justice for Jason shirt, said he had just gotten home after a night out.

"To get that call as a mom, you know how you see people scream and fall down? I totally screamed and fell down," she said.

And I cried and you're numb. And you can't talk. And I'm still not the same."

Surveillance video released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department show the only person of interest they ever had in this cold case.

In the video you see a man walking away from the scene has never been found.

Lawrence said she hopes someone will look at the video and have some answers about her son's murder.

"That I think is our main person," she said. "And look how he walks and what he's wearing his height. My mission is to get more people to open that and just to think of me as a mom. And what would they do if that was their child? It's just so hard."

CBS News Miami reached out to Fort Lauderdale police for an update on the case, but have yet to receive one.

If you have any information you urge to contact Broward CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.