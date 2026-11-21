Fort Lauderdale Police have charged a woman who is accused of throwing boiling bleach onto another woman last month.

Court records reviewed by CBS News Miami revealed that the department sought an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tracy Nicole Williams after the incident, which was reported on Oct. 13. The records note that Williams was arrested by police on Thursday, Nov. 19, after she was spotted driving a car and was detained without incident during a traffic stop.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Williams allegedly confronted the victim – who is her neighbor of about two years – over alleged damage to Williams' vehicle along Northwest 20th Street. The victim denied causing any damage and said the accusation was false.

Tracy Nicole Williams Broward County Jail

An arrest affidavit says Williams reportedly filled a bucket with boiling bleach and threw it on the victim. The victim told police she immediately went blind in her right eye as the liquid went from her head down the right side of her body, and she felt the chemical burn.

The victim told police she got inside and watched Williams smash the victim's car with a baseball bat via security camera while flushing out her eye. The victim also said the bleach damaged the paint on her car, with damages estimated around $7,000. Fort Lauderdale Police noted the victim had to seek additional medical care for the chemical burns on her body.

Williams is now charged with aggravated battery causing permanent disfigurement and criminal mischief causing damages of $1,000 or more.