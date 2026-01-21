FBI seeks information regarding Fort Lauderdale bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for help in identifying a person who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

FBI

According to information provided by the FBI, the robber entered a Fifth Third Bank branch located at 808 Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale just after 11 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

FBI

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force and the FBI are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.