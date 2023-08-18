Fort Lauderale police distribute flyers in search for kidnapping, sexual assault suspect

Police release new image of man wanted in kidnapping, sexual assault

Police release new image of man wanted in kidnapping, sexual assault

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are hoping to gain new leads as they investigate last weekend's kidnapping and sexual battery in Fort Lauderdale.

On Friday, Fort Lauderdale officers distributed flyers in the downtown area with a sketch of the person they are looking for, hoping that someone might recognize him or have seen him.

Last Saturday, a couple was sitting in a car in the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue when a man with a gun came up to their window.

"All I heard was a loud crash, and then I heard a guy say get out of the car, get out of the car," said witness Donato Pionegro.

The man in the driver's seat got out and the armed man hopped in next to the woman in the front passenger seat.

"That male ultimately robbed them and eventually took the car and sexually battered the female - the adult female in the car," said Fort Lauderale Detective Jennifer Saint Jean.

Investigators say this suspect also forced the female victim to take out money from an ATM at a local Bank of America.

The woman and the car were later found on I-95.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help their investigation to give them a call at (954) 828-5581 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).