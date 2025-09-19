Former tenant arrested after video shows 1967 Mustang on fire in Hialeah, police say

A 74-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after police said she set fire to a prized 1967 Ford Mustang in Hialeah and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Mustang catches fire in broad daylight

Ingris Hernandez said the fire broke out just before noon near 20th Street and East First Avenue. Surveillance video shows smoke pouring from her husband's Mustang as it burned behind the family's gate.

"It was a complete surprise," Hernandez said, adding that her dog first alerted her to the fire when it began barking.

Quick response prevented greater damage

Hernandez rushed outside when she saw the smoke on her cameras.

"When I looked out at the cameras, I saw smoke and I thought it was the car across the street and I came running. Firefighters were already getting there because a neighbor had called 911 and I hurried to the side of the house with a garden hose and put the fire out," Hernandez said.

She added that the situation could have been far worse.

"I just feel like there are a lot of issues when it comes to having privacy at your home, that someone can come to your house and disrupt you. It was fortunate the baby was not here. This could have been a lot worse. It could have gone to an electric charger and blown up. It could have been a lot."

Former tenant identified as suspect

Police arrested Gladys Reinoso, 74, who they said was a former tenant at the property. Reinoso had been evicted this summer and was reportedly living in a car across the street.

Hernandez said she is grateful an arrest was made.

"I'm relieved with the outcome that she was arrested. She was taken in."

Police investigation continues

According to investigators, Reinoso refused to give a statement after her arrest. Police said she had been struggling with homelessness since her eviction.

She is charged with first-degree arson. Authorities are awaiting her next appearance in bond court.