Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Former South Florida commissioner convicted in child porn case

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

Former South Florida commissioner convicted in child porn case
Former South Florida commissioner convicted in child porn case 00:20

MIAMI – Former Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Commissioner James Silverstone was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Broward County officials began their investigation  when BSO detectives began looking into a computer user downloading child pornography. 

More than 210 files contained images and videos of child pornography led them to Silverstone as a suspect.

Once Silverstone, 63, is released, he'll be on supervised release for 20 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

Silverstone is set to begin his sentence on June 28.

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 5:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.