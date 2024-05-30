Former South Florida commissioner convicted in child porn case

MIAMI – Former Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Commissioner James Silverstone was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Broward County officials began their investigation when BSO detectives began looking into a computer user downloading child pornography.

More than 210 files contained images and videos of child pornography led them to Silverstone as a suspect.

Once Silverstone, 63, is released, he'll be on supervised release for 20 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

Silverstone is set to begin his sentence on June 28.