Former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Commissioner James Silverstone faces child porn charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of former Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea commissioner and former town fire chief, James Silverstone, on multiple charges related to transmitting child pornography.

Investigators said their investigation began in late April, as BSO detectives began looking into a computer user downloading child pornography. 

BSO said more than 210 files contained images and videos of child pornography led them to Silverstone, 62, as a suspect.

"Following the service of a search warrant at Silverstone's home in May, detectives seized a number of electronic devices. On those devices, detectives located hundreds of additional videos and photos of child pornography with some involving children as young as infants engaged in sexual acts," BSO said.

Silverstone turned himself in to BSO detectives Thursday to face 10 charges of transmission of child pornography by electronic device. 

In the past, Silverstone also served as a volunteer Santa Claus in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, authorities said. 

