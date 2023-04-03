Watch CBS News
Local News

Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment

By Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment
Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment 02:03

FORT LAUDERDALE - Former President Donald Trump is expected to board a plane around noon and fly to New York for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Details of the charge or charges against him remain under seal, but the grand jury has been conducting an investigation related to a payment that Trump's lawyer made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels in turn agreed to keep silent about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president has denied any involvement with Daniels and called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" in a statement on Thursday.

Over the weekend, there was a shot of support for Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Many waving flags that read "Trump Won" and "I Stand With Trump."

According to law enforcement, Trump is likely to fly into LaGuardia Airport in Queens in a private jet. He will stay overnight in Trump Tower until his arraignment which is set for 2:15 p.m. when he will voluntarily turn himself over to law enforcement.

New York police have amped up their security presence in New York City ahead of his arrival.

Trump will fly back to Palm Beach after the proceedings. He's expected to speak at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m.

Nicole Lauren
nicole-lauren.png

Nicole Lauren is a general assignment reporter who joined the CBS4 This Morning team in April 2022. You can watch her in our morning newscasts Monday through Friday starting at 4:30am.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 6:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.