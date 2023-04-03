Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment

Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment

Former President Trump expected to fly to New York on Monday for arraignment

FORT LAUDERDALE - Former President Donald Trump is expected to board a plane around noon and fly to New York for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Details of the charge or charges against him remain under seal, but the grand jury has been conducting an investigation related to a payment that Trump's lawyer made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels in turn agreed to keep silent about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president has denied any involvement with Daniels and called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history" in a statement on Thursday.

Over the weekend, there was a shot of support for Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Many waving flags that read "Trump Won" and "I Stand With Trump."

According to law enforcement, Trump is likely to fly into LaGuardia Airport in Queens in a private jet. He will stay overnight in Trump Tower until his arraignment which is set for 2:15 p.m. when he will voluntarily turn himself over to law enforcement.

New York police have amped up their security presence in New York City ahead of his arrival.

Trump will fly back to Palm Beach after the proceedings. He's expected to speak at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m.

