Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Miami Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Former Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court
Former Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court 00:29

MIAMI - Former Congressman David Rivera made his first appearance in federal court in Miami.

Rivera was told by a judge he must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that he'll only be able to travel certain places with notice.

His arraignment was set for sometime in January.

Rivera and a co-defendant are accused of acting as unregistered agents of the Venezuelan government

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 10:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.