Former Miami Congressman David Rivera appears in federal court
MIAMI - Former Congressman David Rivera made his first appearance in federal court in Miami.
Rivera was told by a judge he must be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that he'll only be able to travel certain places with notice.
His arraignment was set for sometime in January.
Rivera and a co-defendant are accused of acting as unregistered agents of the Venezuelan government.
