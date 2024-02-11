Former Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo under investigation for alleged bribery

MIAMI -- Former Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo is under investigation for allegations of bribery, according to an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The existence of the investigation was made public through the February 1 executive order, CBS News Miami's news partners the Miami Herald reported, which stated that Covo is being investigated on alleged bribery and "remuneration by candidate for services, support, etc." According to the Herald, the purpose of the executive order was to allow Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to recuse herself from the case because a key witness is a "close associate of the state attorney's office." However, the order did not reveal the witness' identity.

"[Rundle], to avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety, has voluntarily disqualified herself," the order stated.

According to the Herald, DeSantis approved the transition of the case to Broward State Attorney Harold.

On Saturday, Covo told the Herald that she has yet to be informed of the investigation or contacted by authorities.

"This is quite surprising ... " she said in a text message. "I led with the highest ethics and integrity and any review of my tenure, including my campaigns will confirm as such."

Covo also told the Herald that she did not know what the allegations entailed and that the executive order did not explain anything further.

Covo was elected to a shortened term in February 2023 to fill in for then-Commissioner Ken Russell's District 2 seat when he resigned following an unsuccessful bid for Congress. She assumed the role for less than a year before Damian Pardo defeated her in last year's election.

Additionally, Covo told the Herald that she is now in contact with a lawyer and "will continue to seek advice on the best path forward to ensure that I am properly cleared."

"This is incredibly disappointing," Covo added.

After the investigation was made public, former city commission candidate James Torres -- who ran against Covo last year -- told the Herald that he believes the case is related to allegations he made against her months ago.

Torres was among the candidates in a crowded race that was decided in a runoff election between Covo and Pardo, the latter of which ended up winning on an anti-corruption platform.

According to the Herald, Torres appeared on documentarian Billy Corben's podcast "Because Miami" days before the second vote, and alleged that Covo offered him a city job in exchange for his endorsement after he failed to qualify for the runoff. In response to those allegations, Covo denied any wrongdoing and told the Miami New Times the claims were "categorically and unequivocally false."

Torres told the Herald on Saturday that he was summoned to the state attorney's office for an interview on the subject following his podcast appearance, and was now on orders not to provide more information.

"The wheels of justice are turning," Torres told the Herald. "I just hope justice is served for the greater good of our community and the political system as a whole."

When asked about Torres' allegations, Covo did not specifically respond to the Herald's request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Broward State Attorney's Office told the Herald that the office does not comment on pending investigations. Also, neither the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office or DeSantis' office responded to the Herald's requests for comment.