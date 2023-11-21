Election results: Miguel Angel Gabela defeats Alex Diaz de la Portilla in Miami Commission race
MIAMI - With all 25 precincts reporting, businessman Miguel Angel Gabela defeated suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in the District 1 runoff election on Tuesday night.
De la Portilla was suspended after he was arrested on corruption charges.
In Miami Beach, voters elected a new mayor. With all 21 precincts reporting, Commissioner Steven Meiner defeated former city commissioner Michael Gongora in their runoff election.
In the City of Miami - District 2, with all 29 precincts reporting, Damian Pardo defeated Commissioner Sabina Covo.
Click here to see complete election results.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.