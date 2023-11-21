Election results: Miguel Angel Gabela defeats Alex Diaz de la Portilla in Miami Commission race

MIAMI - With all 25 precincts reporting, businessman Miguel Angel Gabela defeated suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in the District 1 runoff election on Tuesday night.

De la Portilla was suspended after he was arrested on corruption charges.

In Miami Beach, voters elected a new mayor. With all 21 precincts reporting, Commissioner Steven Meiner defeated former city commissioner Michael Gongora in their runoff election.

In the City of Miami - District 2, with all 29 precincts reporting, Damian Pardo defeated Commissioner Sabina Covo.

