Former Lauderhill police employees arrested in grand theft case, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Two former Lauderhill Police Department employees have been arrested after an internal investigation found they falsified time records and collected thousands of dollars in unearned pay, according to the department.

Investigation into time theft

The investigation determined that former Property and Evidence Manager Demesha Moore and former Property and Evidence Coordinator Eunique Gibbons engaged in a pattern of falsifying time records, the agency said.

Officials said the misconduct took place between January and August 2024.

Police said Moore improperly received $31,190.97 for hours not worked, while Gibbons improperly received $5,978.35.

The behavior violated both city policy and departmental standards of conduct, according to the department.

Terminations and resignations

Moore was terminated from the department on Sept. 24, 2024. Gibbons resigned on Sept. 6, 2024, police said.

"The Lauderhill Police Department owes it to our community to maintain public trust. This behavior does not reflect the values of the hardworking men and women who serve our city every day," the department said in a statement.

Arrests and next steps

Gibbons was taken into custody Sept. 21, 2025, at Broward County Main Jail and Moore was taken into custody Sept. 23, 2025, also at Broward County Main Jail, according to police.

The investigation was forwarded to the Broward State Attorney's Office.

No further details are being released due to the ongoing legal process.

