Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Cypress Bay student among two dead in Orlando Halloween shootings

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI -- A former Cypress Bay student was among the two people killed in the shootings during a Halloween celebration in Orlando, the City of Weston confirms.

The city posted on the social media platform "X" that Tim Schmidt Jr. was one of the victims. 

The two people killed were described as a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.  

The six wounded were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and were in stable condition. They ranged in age from 19 to 39, he said. A 26-year-old woman was also injured after she was trampled by the crowd attempting to flee, police said later on Friday. 

Police released video from street security cameras and a police body camera showing the two shootings and the suspect's arrest at the second shooting location.  

This is a developing story. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.