Crime

Possible shooting with several victims in downtown Orlando

Crime

Dozens of police officers have responded to reports of a shooting with several victims in downtown Orlando, the CBS affiliate in the Florida city, WKMG-TV reports.

The station cites police as saying an emergency call came into dispatchers just after 1 a.m. EDT Friday indicating several people had been shot.

In a post on X early Friday calling it a "critical incident," police said they're "conducting a shooting investigation. ... We are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

