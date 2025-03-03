Former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, politicians, community remember Lincoln Díaz-Balart

Lincoln Díaz-Balart, the longtime South Florida congressman and fierce advocate for a free Cuba, has died at 70. His passing was announced Monday by his brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and community figures who hailed his legacy as a statesman and defender of human rights.

Mario Díaz-Balart: 'We will miss him infinitely'

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart released a family statement honoring his brother's life and contributions.

"Defender of the silenced and oppressed, author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship... Lincoln's legacy of achievements will endure for generations," he said.

The family confirmed that a public memorial mass will be announced soon.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen: "An intellectual giant"

Former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who served alongside Díaz-Balart, described him as one of the most influential voices in shaping U.S. policy toward Cuba.

"The oppressed people of Cuba had no greater advocate for their freedom than Lincoln," she said. "His debate skills were unparalleled and he left those on the other side of an issue speechless."

She praised his role in passing significant legislation targeting Cuba's government, calling him "the author of the most consequential pieces of legislation to punish the oppressors of the Cuban people."

Carlos Giménez: "A titan and patriot"

Congressman Carlos Giménez said Díaz-Balart's leadership was "an example to follow."

"Lincoln's leadership has always been an example to follow, & he has inspired so many of us with his unwavering fight for a free Cuba," Giménez said. "His advice, counsel, passion & sincere friendship were staples throughout my career in public service, and I will miss him tremendously."

Rick Scott: "A profound impact on so many lives"

Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott called Díaz-Balart a role model and friend.

"Lincoln made a profound impact on the lives of so many Floridians and Americans, including myself," Scott said. "Words could never do justice to describe the legacy he has left behind."

Debbie Wasserman Schultz: "Proud to fight by his side"

"I am heartbroken by the loss of former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart. I was proud to fight by his side as allies and will miss his kind encouragement, advice and expertise. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Cristina, his children and his brothers on this devastating loss for their family. His legacy will live on in them. May his memory be for a blessing."

Ron DeSantis: "No Greater enemy to Communism"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the world is better for his efforts.

"Florida mourns the loss of Lincoln Diaz-Balart. He was a leader in the Cuban American community and respected in our state. There was no greater enemy to Communism than he was, and the world is better for his efforts against it. May his memory be a blessing to family and friends."

Alina García: 'A trailblazer for democracy'

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina García praised Díaz-Balart's lasting influence.

"He championed policies that supported those fleeing dictatorship, strengthened our electoral system and reinforced democratic values in the United States and beyond," she said. "His legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the fight for democracy and freedom."

J.C. Planas: "A statesman and an amazing Individual"

Former State Rep. J.C. Planas, a Democrat, emphasized that Díaz-Balart's impact transcended political divisions.

"No matter what side of the political aisle you are on, Lincoln Díaz-Balart was a statesman and an amazing individual," he said. "Prayers for his family. May he always rest in power."

Ninoska Pérez Castellón: "One of the best public servants we've ever had"

Political commentator Ninoska Pérez Castellón, a longtime friend, fought back tears as she began her daily radio show with the news of his passing.

"He was always a person you could say knew about solidarity. He was decent, firm," she said. "I think he was one of the best public servants we've ever had in this community."

Díaz-Balart is survived by his wife Cristina, son Daniel and extended family. His first son, Lincoln Gabriel, preceded him in death.