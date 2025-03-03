Lincoln Díaz-Balart, former Florida congressman, dies at 70, family confirms

Former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart, a fierce advocate for Cuban democracy and immigrant rights, has passed away at the age of 70. His brother, Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), confirmed the news in a statement Monday morning on behalf of the family.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lincoln Díaz-Balart," the family statement read in part.

Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1954, Díaz-Balart dedicated his career to public service, spending 24 years in elected office, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented South Florida's Cuban-American community from 1993 to 2011, working to push for democratic reforms in Cuba and to support immigrant communities in the U.S.

One of his most significant legislative achievements was authoring the democracy requirement for lifting U.S. sanctions against Cuba, ensuring that sanctions would not be lifted unless the Cuban government met specific democratic conditions. Additionally, he played a crucial role in creating the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA), which granted legal residency to thousands of immigrants fleeing instability in their home countries.

Díaz-Balart was also a co-founder of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI), an organization dedicated to promoting Hispanic leadership and public policy engagement. His influence extended beyond politics, as he remained an advocate for human rights and democracy throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cristina, his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Estefania, and grandsons Lincoln Daniel and Edwin Rafael. He also leaves behind his brothers Rafael, Jose, and Mario, along with their families. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Lincoln Gabriel, who passed away in 2013.

"We will miss him infinitely," the family wrote.

A public memorial mass will be announced in the coming days.

South Florida political leaders react to Díaz-Balart's death

U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez described Díaz-Balart as "a titan, a patriot, and a champion for freedom," praising his leadership and lifelong fight for a free Cuba.

"Lincoln's leadership has always been an example to follow & he has inspired so many of us with his unwavering fight for a free Cuba," Gimenez said in a post on his X account.

He reflected on Díaz-Balart's influence throughout his own public service career, adding, "His advice, counsel, passion, & sincere friendship were staples throughout my career in public service and I will miss him tremendously."

Gimenez and his wife, Lourdes, extended their condolences to the Díaz-Balart family.

Former Florida state representative Juan-Carlos "JC" Planas also paid tribute, emphasizing Díaz-Balart's reputation as a statesman whose impact transcended political divisions.

"No matter what side of the political aisle you are on, Lincoln Díaz-Balart was a statesman and an amazing individual," wrote Planas on X.

He offered prayers for the family and concluded his message with, "May he always rest in power."