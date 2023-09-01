Former Broward Mayor Ken Keechl, dead at 60

MIAMI - Former Broward Mayor Ken Keechl has passed away. He was 60 years old.

The news was posted on Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis' Facebook page.

The social media post says Keechl passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"He will be deeply missed. Ken was a community trailblazer who had the distinction of being the first openly LGBT person elected to the Broward County Commission," Trantalis said.

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.