For Key Biscayne residents, 4th of July parade rich in tradition

MIAMI - CBS NEWS Miami stopped by Key Biscayne for its 64th 4th of July Parade. A fun-filled atmosphere rich in tradition and unique connections.

The parade began with a fighter jet flyover. A moving experience for Nancy Doke Harrison.

"My father was a fighter pilot," said Harrison, while tearing up. "So, when I see that jet go bye, it brings tears to my eyes."

Shortly after the flyover, the parade commenced along Harbor Drive. It featured music from high school bands, a group of bagpipe players, and riders on horses, parade floats and so much more.

"This is the most important day," shared resident Glorida Johnson.

We saw her sitting alongside her son-in-law Rogelio Marchetti in their decorated golf cart, before they drove it in the parade. He lives in Washington, D.C., but he never misses a chance to be with family and participate in this parade.

"Something we've been doing for years," said Marchetti. "I don't know how many. I didn't have a beard when I started it. It brings us together."