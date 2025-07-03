Food trucks respond to viral video showing them entering Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention center

Food truck operators are speaking out after viral video shows them at Alligator Alcatraz

Food truck operators are responding to a viral TikTok video showing them entering Alligator Alcatraz, a controversial immigration detention site in the Everglades, on Tuesday.

The video has sparked backlash.

Online outrage builds

The video, which has garnered more than 21,000 comments as of Thursday evening, shows Kona Ice, ChurroMania, Elote Lovers and Ms. Cheezious food trucks entering the facility.



Many commenters on TikTok have called to boycott or "cancel" the businesses involved.

Vendors respond to criticism

By Thursday evening, each of those companies had posted responses on their social media sites.

In a lengthy statement, Kona Ice said, "We were recently made aware that one of our franchisees served shaved ice at a location connected to the Everglades Detention Center project in Florida. The event was booked through an unknown agency and the franchisee was unaware of the facility's nature or its association with politically sensitive issues."

ChurroMania said in a statement, "To be clear, that was not an event we support. We have no political agenda, and never have. Still, we take full responsibility for how this looked."

Elote Lovers posted a similar message: "This was not an event we endorsed or supported. We do not align ourselves with any political or ideological agenda and never have. Our food truck was booked to provide a service—nothing more."

Ms. Cheezious stated, "Ms. Cheezious food truck was approached by a disaster response company to aid in providing meals for active service members stationed at the immigration site. Contrary to misleading online narratives, our presence was not part of any celebration or grand opening, and we are not engaged in ongoing services there."

Another food truck speaks out

CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald reported another food truck, Che Grill, which serves Argentinian food, was also at the site.

Owner Gonzalo Cardenas told the Herald that most of the workers they served spoke Spanish. He said that although he is an immigrant himself, he believes enforcement is important.

"It seems like it was necessary to organize the situation," Cardenas told the Herald. "If they keep coming and coming and coming, somehow we have to regulate them."

He told the paper he has not received backlash for providing services to the project.