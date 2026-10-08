Florida's District 20 set for historic shift after three decades of Black representation

Voters in Florida's newly redrawn 20th Congressional District will elect a new representative in November, filling a seat left vacant after former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned amid a congressional ethics investigation.

The election will also mark a historic shift for the district, which has been represented by a Black member of Congress for more than three decades, first by the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings and then by Cherfilus-McCormick.

That history has made representation an issue in the race, particularly in a district with a significant Black population and after Wasserman Schultz defeated four Black candidates in the Democratic primary.

More than 400,000 registered voters live in District 20, where Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans. About 52% of registered voters are Democrats, compared with 18% who are Republicans.

The two major-party candidates vying for the seat are Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Pompano Beach Republican Brent Andersen.

Republican Brent Andersen faces challenge in heavily Democratic district

Andersen acknowledged the challenge of running in a district where Democrats hold a significant registration advantage but said he believes community outreach could help his campaign.

"I understand that the demographics don't favor me, but I think with hard work and some community outreach, I think it's always possible," Andersen said.

He also acknowledged the importance of building relationships with Black voters.

Asked about his outreach to the Black community, Andersen said he had not yet conducted any specific efforts but pointed to his campaign's door-to-door canvassing.

"On an individual basis right now? No," Andersen said. "I've been involved with this race only since the middle of May. We do spend a lot of time canvassing and going door to door discussing with people."

Andersen said he also understands concerns about public safety and policing and wants to help bridge divisions surrounding those issues.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz highlights experience and congressional seniority

Wasserman Schultz, who is seeking her 12th term in Congress, entered the District 20 race after her previous district was redrawn. She defeated four Black candidates in the Democratic primary.

She said her experience representing a diverse district has prepared her to serve the communities in District 20.

"I represent a majority-minority district now, and I will represent a majority-minority district in District 20 if I'm elected," Wasserman Schultz said. "I will do exactly what I've always done: show up for each and every one of my communities, immerse myself in communities."

Wasserman Schultz also highlighted her seniority in Congress and her position on the House Appropriations Committee, saying both would help her secure federal funding for Broward County.

"I'm gonna continue to be focused on making sure that I can bring home more of the hundreds of millions of dollars I've been able to deliver for Broward County, at our port, at our airport, in the communities that I've represented," she said.

While the candidates differ on several major issues, both agree that the nation's immigration system needs reform.

One issue of particular concern to Haitian and Venezuelan families in South Florida is the future of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, which allows eligible immigrants from designated countries to live and work in the United States temporarily.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.