Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday: How to save on supplies

MIAMI — The back-to-school tax-free holiday started Monday and depending on how many kids you have, school supplies can cost a small fortune.

Fortunately, CBS News Miami's Betty Nguyen did some comparison shopping to help everyone save time and money.

"I remember when books [were] like 79 cents and I was going to school and it's now like $2 for a book," recalled nursing student Kenderline Charles.

When you add inflation to the mix, finding the best deals can be challenging.

"Wholesale clubs are fantastic for school supplies," said deals expert Trae Bodge. "You will save significantly by buying in bulk and spreading out those school supplies amongst your multiple kids."

Bodge said dollar stores are a great cost-saving option. But, you have to comparison shop because big-box stores are selling some supplies much cheaper than a dollar.

Both Walmart and Target have composition books, crayons, erasers and more for just 50 cents — that's at least 50% savings over dollar stores. Even better: Walmart has two-pocket folders for 15 cents and notebooks for 35 cents. Target has glue sticks for 25 cents, and both stores have scissors for 74 cents.

But, it all adds up.

The average cost of back-to-school spending for grade K-12 in 2023 is forecasted at $597 per student, according to Deloitte. That's a 10% increase from 2022 — thanks to tighter budgets and inflation.

But some parents simply don't have time to shop for deals. In that case, Amazon has supply bundles that start around $30.

And, many schools offer their own bundles, which could cost you significantly more money for the convenience.

For older students, computers and laptops are essential, and buying refurbished will save you the most money.

"Many retailers offer this service, Amazon, Best Buy, Apple and the list goes on," Bodge said. "Always make sure that there's a warranty if something is refurbished."

Experts also suggest if you can wait a few weeks for Labor Day sales, you might get a better deal.

Classroom supplies are just one part of the total back-to-school equation. Whether it's uniforms or the latest fast fashion, that's also big chuck of the budget.

