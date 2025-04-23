South Florida woman says she can't get Real ID because she can't prove she was born in U.S.

Miami-Dade woman says she can't get Real ID license because she can't prove she was born in U.S.

A Miami-Dade woman said she's caught in limbo trying to get her REAL ID driver's license: She can't prove she was ever born.

Segregation-era birth traps Miami woman in license problem

Janette Gantt Palmer was born at home, during segregation in Aiken County, South Carolina, back in February of 1949. It was still the Jim Crow era. A birth certificate was never issued, and without it, the Department of Motor Vehicles won't renew her license.

At 76 years old, the retired postal worker has called Miami home for 55 years. She's been driving the entire time and has had several Florida driver's licenses.

The day before her birthday, she went to renew it and hit a roadblock.

"After waiting two hours in the line, I said, 'I'd like to renew my driver's license.' 'Oh no, you need this and you need that,'" said Gantt Palmer. "For what, what reason? I never had it before."

Gantt Palmer needed her birth certificate or passport to prove her identity. It's part of the new REAL ID program that takes effect next month in the state.

She has been trying to get her birth certificate her whole life

Gantt Palmer has neither. She said she has been trying to get her birth certificate her whole life.

"Back in those days, we were born at home. Nobody going to no hospital," said Gantt Palmer. "The lady came to your house and helped your mom have the baby."

For 42 years, she worked at the post office. She also drove school buses with a valid license.

Gantt Palmer said that in the past, she showed her postal worker ID and got a driver's license.

She said she's been to the DMV with every document she has, including her social security card, trying to verify her legal existence.

She also has a letter from the State of South Carolina that states it has searched through decades of records and there's no proof of her birth.

"I was maybe thinking about driving to Carolina to see if I can get it," Gantt Palmer said.

The Aiken County, South Carolina Office of Vital Statistics told CBS News Miami that it can produce a delayed birth certificate, but it's a lengthy process that would involve Gantt Palmer gathering her school records from the 1950s.

The office also said Gantt Palmer can go to court and get an order from a judge.

State lawmakers search for solutions

Florida State Rep. Ashley Gantt represents Gantt Palmer, who is also her aunt. She has also been trying to help.

"I was able to get an extension for 90 days," said Ashley Gantt. "I'm probably gonna reach out to a House member that I met who serves in South Carolina and see, you know, how they're dealing with it there and what the process would be for her to get a birth certificate, if we can explore any of the other avenues."

Gantt Palmer said no matter what, she needs to drive and is now resting on her faith.

"God's gonna work it out though," said Gantt Palmer. "I don't know how, but I need my driver's license, I know that much."

Another way to get a license is with a valid passport. For that, you also need a birth certificate.

Gantt Palmer is also working with U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart's office to get a passport. Diaz-Balart's office declined to say exactly how they are helping Gantt Pamer.