Florida woman wins $11 million lawsuit after fall in Target parking lot near Orlando

A Florida woman has been awarded over $11 million after she tripped and fell at a Target store parking lot in Winter Garden in December 2019, according to her lawyers.

Winter Garden is a city located just west of Orlando.

The woman, 44, was carrying her daughter in the Target parking lot, navigating between parked vehicles and puddles when she walked near a landscaping island and fell, her lawyers said.

According to the woman's lawyers, she tripped and fell when she stepped on an uneven surface, twisting her ankle. In an attempt to catch her balance without dropping her child, she landed in a pretzel position, lawyers said.

The woman had several fractures in her right leg, leading to a handful of procedures. Lawyers said the woman will live the rest of her life with hardware installed in her leg to repair it.

The woman sued Target Corporation and Site Centers Corp, which owns the Winter Garden Village property. The defendants were 90% at fault, lawyers said.

"Our client suffered a devastating and lifelong injury due to the defendants' negligence, and she now lives with pain and limitations from the metal rods and screws in her right leg," said Morgan & Morgan attorneys Matt Morgan and Fan Li. "This verdict spoke the full truth as to the level of human harms and losses sustained by our client in the past and the future."