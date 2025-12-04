Video shows federal agents pulling Florida woman from car as she screams "I'm a U.S. citizen"

Video shows the intense moments when federal immigration agents stopped a Florida woman and removed her from her car on Wednesday in Key Largo.

The footage, filmed by Miami Herald reporter David Goodhue, shows agents from ICE, CBP and U.S Border Patrol, dragging the woman, who was wearing medical scrubs, from her car on the side of a busy highway. In the video, the woman is heard yelling that she is an American citizen.

"I'm a U.S. citizen, please help me," the woman screamed as agents forced her to the ground and handcuffed her. "Why are you doing this to me?" she yelled.

According to the Miami Herald, a spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the woman refused to hand over her driver's license and roll down her window after being pulled over. Because of that, agents placed her in a patrol vehicle and searched her car, where they found her driver's license and confirmed she was a U.S. citizen.

The woman was released afterward, the Miami Herald reported.

According to data by CBS News finds, more than half the people ICE has detained under the Trump administration have no criminal conviction but roughly 8% were convicted of violent crimes.

The incident came as immigration enforcement operations ramped up in Florida.

South Florida communities are expressing concern following the Trump administration's latest policy move impacting immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and 16 other countries.