ICE operation in Florida arrests 230 undocumented immigrants, including 150 accused sexual predators, DHS says

A 10-day operation targeting violent offenders in Florida led to the arrest of more than 230 undocumented immigrants, including 150 accused sexual predators, federal officials announced Thursday in South Florida.

"The operation targeted child predators, rapists and violent criminal illegal aliens with convictions including sexual assault of minors, rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, child exploitation, battery and attempted homicide," DHS said in a press release.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 10-day operation was launched on Oct. 25. Some of the immigrants arrested were from Cuba, Venezuela and Ukraine, DHS said.

"I call this Operation Dirtbag because these individuals were not just sex offenders, they targeted children. Some of the charges include sexual assault, battery [and] attempted homicide. These 150 illegal aliens will be gone and off our streets," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. "Our kids will be safer. This partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida is a model we want to replicate across the country."

DHS said state and local law enforcement assisted with the operation.

"Florida has been the most aggressive state in America on combating illegal immigration, and our state and local law enforcement agencies are doing more every day to be the federal government's greatest tool in the fight to enforce immigration law," Gov. DeSantis said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said Florida will not harbor criminals.

"In Florida, strong partnerships are vital to public safety, and our collaboration with ICE provides a model for the rest of the country as we continue to carry out the mission of President Trump and Governor DeSantis in removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities," he said.