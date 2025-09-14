Watch CBS News
One-on-one interview with Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters about the assassination of Charlie Kirk

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

 
Jim goes one-on-one with state Sen. Joe Gruters, who is also the chair of the Republican National Committee about the assassination about conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. The two discuss the horrific incident and where the nation goes from here.

Guest: State Sen. Joe Gruters/R- Chair, Republican National Committee

The Trump administration is sending a $58 million request to Congress to increase security for the executive and judicial branches in the wake of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News Saturday.

Punchbowl was first to report the news.

A White House official confirmed the extra funds would be directed to the U.S. Marshals Service and would also include enhanced 
protection for Supreme Court justices.

Additionally, the Trump administration expressed support for increased funding to protect congressional lawmakers, but may defer to the legislative branch on that.

This all comes ahead of a Sept. 30 government funding deadline. 

