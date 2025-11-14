Florida-based social media influencer Scott Huss to face 2 years in prison for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

A popular social media influencer in Florida will spend over two years in prison in connection to a loan fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Florida.

Scott Lee Huss, 28, was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Huss abused COVID-19 relief funds and used fake checks to pay for luxury cars, USAO said.

Court documents say Huss fraudulently applied for and received six Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling more than $600,000. He used the loans on cryptocurrency and luxury cars instead of business expenses and employee payroll.

"Pandemic relief programs were designed to help struggling businesses and families-not to fund luxury lifestyles," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "Those who exploited these programs for their personal gain stole from the American people. Our Office will continue holding anyone accountable who defrauded COVID-19 relief funds, regardless of status or notoriety."

In 2023, Huss mailed fraudulent "payment vouchers" to car finance companies to discharge loans on his vehicles, USAO said. He spent more than $300,000 in false checks to fraudulently obtain a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz.