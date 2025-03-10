Watch CBS News
Florida settles with e-cigarette company JUUL for $79 million over youth marketing

Florida has reached a $79 million settlement with Juul Labs after a lawsuit alleging that the electronic-cigarette company marketed its products to children, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday.

Uthmeier's predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, filed the lawsuit in 2023 in Hillsborough County circuit court.

The settlement said the money will be paid over seven years, with $30 million going to what Uthmeier dubbed the "Vape Free Florida Fund" to help in the enforcement of nicotine and vaping laws.

The settlement also includes a series of other measures, such as preventing Juul from using billboards to advertise in the state and preventing it from using models under age 35 in its advertising.

The settlement said Juul "denies any wrongdoing and the allegations" in the lawsuit and that no part of the settlement "shall constitute evidence of any liability, fault or wrongdoing."  

