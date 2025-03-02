Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused" pushes Florida Senate to introduce criminal justice reform bill

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

The Tristin Murphy Act | Facing South Florida
The Tristin Murphy Act | Facing South Florida 08:43

There has been a major development in the aftermath of our CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."

The Florida Senate president is now pushing a bill to reform how mentally ill people are treated in the state's criminal justice system. State Senator Jennifer Bradley introduced the bill this past week, which will offer treatment rather than prison for people with mental illness like Tristin.

"Facing South Florida" talks with Bradley about the details of the bill and what she is hoping to accomplish with this legislation.

Guest: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley/ R- 6th District

