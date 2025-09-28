Florida continues active public safety plans as local lawmakers, law enforcement react to Michigan church shooting

After a deadly shooting during a worship service at a church in Michigan on Sunday, Floridians are sharing their emotional responses to the tragedy while continuing the current public safety initiatives in their communities.

Authorities said at least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a 40-year-old suspect drove his vehicle through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and fired "several rounds" at hundreds of people on Sunday morning, CBS News Detroit reported. Grand Blanc is about 60 miles northwest of Detroit.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that "multiple" individuals who were injured are in critical condition, and he expects there will be more victims. Police said the suspect died after responding officers "engaged in gunfire" with him, CBS News Detroit reported.

According to investigators, the man deliberately started a fire at the church at some point during the shooting, though it remains unclear how the fire was started. CBS News Detroit reports that crews have since contained the blaze.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a written statement that it's been in communication with law enforcement and that it's thankful for the emergency responders who are helping the victims and their families.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world," the statement said. "In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved."

Florida responds to the tragedy up north

Here in Florida, local lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are reacting to the Michigan church shooting, expressing sadness and continuing current public safety efforts to ensure a similar tragedy doesn't appear in their communities.

Miami Beach Police told CBS News Miami that, though there are no credible threats to churches or the city itself at this time, it will have officers "strategically deployed" throughout Miami Beach as part of its high-visibility safety plan.

United States Representative Maria Elvira Salazar shared her reaction to the shooting on X, saying that she was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"My heartfelt prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community," she said. "We must come together to put an end to this epidemic of senseless violence."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

and contributed to this report.