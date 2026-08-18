Florida primary election 2026: Polls open as voters cast ballots in key races

Polls are now open across Florida as voters cast their ballots this Tuesday in the 2026 primary election, deciding which candidates will advance to November in races for governor, Congress and other state and local offices.

Polling places opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The Aug. 18 election follows the state's mandatory early voting period, which ran from Aug. 3 through Aug. 16, depending on voters' county deadlines.

How to find your South Florida polling location

Florida is a closed-primary state, meaning voters generally must be registered with a political party to vote in that party's primary. Some nonpartisan contests and other races may also appear on ballots depending on where a voter lives.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation for Tuesday's primary was July 20.

Registered voters casting ballots in person on Election Day this Tuesday must go to their assigned polling place.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by county elections officials by 7 p.m. this Tuesday to be counted, regardless of the postmark.

The biggest races on the 2026 Florida Primary ballot

Among the biggest races on the ballot is the contest to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly is among six Democrats seeking the nomination, while U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is among 11 Republicans running for governor.

Voters are also choosing nominees for attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner.

Several closely watched congressional primaries are also taking place in South Florida, including races in Districts 20, 24, 25 and 27.

District 20 features crowded Democratic and Republican fields, while seven Democrats are competing in District 24 to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson. In the newly drawn District 25, which stretches from South Beach north to Delray Beach, candidates from both parties are competing for their respective nominations.

Preliminary results will begin to be reported after polls close Tuesday night.