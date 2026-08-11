Where do you vote in the 2026 Florida primary election? How to find your polling location

Florida voters planning to cast their ballots in person on Primary Election Day can now verify where they need to vote by checking their county Supervisor of Elections website.

Unlike early voting, where voters can typically cast a ballot at any designated early voting site in their county, Election Day voters must report to their assigned precinct. Voting at the wrong polling place could prevent a voter from casting a regular ballot.

Polls across Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Here's how voters in South Florida's largest counties can find their assigned polling location:

How to find your polling location in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade voters can look up their assigned Election Day polling place through the county's voter information portal by entering basic identifying information.

The website also allows voters to verify their registration status, view a sample ballot and confirm their precinct before heading to the polls.

Where to vote in Broward County

Broward County voters can use the Supervisor of Elections' Precinct Finder to locate their assigned polling place.

The online tool also provides information about accepted forms of voter identification and other Election Day voting details.

Palm Beach County polling places

Palm Beach County voters can access their Precinct Finder through the Supervisor of Elections website to find their polling place, review their sample ballot and verify their voter information before Election Day.

How to vote in Monroe County

Monroe County voters can find their assigned polling location through the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website, which also includes precinct information, sample ballots and other voter resources.

What do you need to vote in person?

Florida law requires voters casting a ballot in person to present a valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Debit or credit card

Veteran Health Identification Card

Concealed weapon or firearm license

Other forms of identification authorized under Florida law

If the photo ID does not include a signature, voters may present a second form of identification that contains their signature.

Can you vote at any polling place?

No. On Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at the polling place assigned to their home precinct.

Early voting allows registered voters to vote at any designated early voting site within their county during the early voting period.