Voters Decide: Learn more about Democrats running for Florida governor! David Jolly and state Rep. Dottie Joseph are the frontrunners for governor of Florida. Jolly is a former Republican congressman, now an independent, with years of public service. State Rep. Joseph is currently serving in the Florida House of Representatives, where she served as Minority Leader pro tempore from 2022-2024. CBS Miami's Jim Defede breaks down what you need to know about these candidates, and he'll do the same for Republicans, so you can know how you'll decide!