What candidates for Florida's Congressional District 20 say is the district's biggest challenge

Nine candidates are vying for the open seat in Florida's newly redrawn Congressional District 20 in the Aug. 18 primary election: Five Democrats and four Republicans.

For the past 34 years, the district has been represented by Black lawmakers. The district includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County, encompassing portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach.

Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) is seeking to return to Congress after resigning from the seat amid a congressional ethics investigation. Her campaign is centered on housing solutions, economic recovery and health care reform.

CBS News Miami reporter Bri Buckley sat down with each candidate and asked the same five questions. One of those questions was: "If you could fix one issue in the district tomorrow, what would it be?"

Democratic candidates focus on housing, affordability and economic growth

Cherfilus-McCormick said strengthening the economy would have the greatest impact on residents.

"I think the economy is the source of a lot of our hardships. When we talk about housing, when we talk about home starvation. It is our economy. The prices have gone up because of the tariff war that began, and a lot of the businesses have not brought down those prices. In addition, this district still struggles with economic corridors that actually serve us," Cherfilus-McCormick said.

Luther Campbell (D), the community activist and rapper known as Uncle Luke, said his priorities include insurance reform, job creation, port expansion and affordable housing without gentrification.

"By building affordable housing by the people of Congressional District 20, that will create more jobs, plus housing for people who are right now being displaced, are living in faulty housing, and not the regular gentrification program like you've seen," Campbell said.

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness (D) said he wants to address housing affordability, grow the economy and improve education.

"We have to grow our economy and make sure people are having a good wage, a living wage, and that's something that I fought for at the county and living wage for those who work. We must ensure that those who labor and create profits for these major corporation also share in the prosperity," Holness said.

Teacher Elijah Manley (D) said his experience growing up in poverty and experiencing homelessness has shaped his campaign, which focuses on economic opportunity, expanded access to health care and addressing the housing crisis.

"I think people have seen corrupt elected officials all across this district and across this country in Washington as well for the past two years. The people want a fresh start. They don't want any more politicians focused on themselves, trading stocks or facing indictments," Manley said.

Current U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) is running after Republican-led redistricting eliminated her current congressional district. She said her experience in Congress has prepared her to tackle affordability and fight corruption.

"Making life more affordable. I mean, whether it's gas, groceries, utilities, housing, health care. I have been able to help make life affordable. When Joe Biden was in office and Democrats won the majority, we successfully lowered the cost of prescription drugs. We made it so that Big Pharma has to negotiate to lower prices, like insulin," Wasserman Schultz said.

Republican candidates highlight affordability, jobs and public safety

Businessman Brent Andersen (R) said his campaign is focused on public safety, education and lowering insurance costs.

"In Congress, there's some things that we can do. We can cut red tape. We can work on tort reform. We can make reinsurance treaties easier again, less red tape with that, and I think that would help a lot," Andersen said.

Army veteran Rod Joseph (R) said he wants to improve access to education, reform the justice system and make housing more affordable.

"Not only give opportunities but to give access health care, affordability for housing, make it less complicated, for people to stop losing their home and to make it more easier for them to maintain and retain and to get in there and keep their house for the next generation," Joseph said.

Navy veteran Carla Spalding (R) said she would work to improve the health care system while focusing on public safety, affordability and job creation.

"I think it's important to bring jobs into the district and allow them to work, instead of bringing other organizations from outside of the community to do the job when they're there," Spalding said.

CBS News Miami attempted to schedule an interview with the fourth Republican candidate, Lateresa Jones, but did not receive a response before the deadline.

Independent candidate Kedner Maxime will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election for Congressional District 20.