Florida politicians react to shots fired at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, condeming "political violence"

MIAMI — Florida politicians from both sides of the aisle are reacting after possible shots were fired toward former President Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

The Secret Service says Trump is "safe," after agents rushed him off the stage after what appeared to be multiple shots were fired at the rally. The former president pumped his fist in the air in a show of strength, blood streaming across his face and ear.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

All around the Sunshine State, Republicans and Democrats are responding with serious concern and condemning the political violence.

"Pray for President Trump. Pray for our country," Sen. Rick Scott shared on X, later posting that he was thankful for the "heroic" Secret Service agents who rushed in to protect Trump.

"The Director of the Secret Service needs to come out ASAP and let us know how this happened and how everyone at the RNC and DNC conventions will be safe," he added.

Many other Florida Republicans shared on X that their thoughts and prayers were with Trump, his family and the rally's attendees, including Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

In Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, more local lawmakers also shared their reactions to social media.

"Gloria and I are praying for President Trump, Melania, the Trump family, and all affected by today's tragic incident," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared on X.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the attack "reprehensible."

"Regardless of your beliefs, this kind of attack goes against the very foundation of what our country stands for and the values we hold dear," she shared on X. "Praying for the safety of the former President and his family."

"This is not how we settle our differences," Rep. Jared Moskowitz shared on X, calling upon President Biden to immediately address the country.

The Florida Democratic Party shared on X that there is "no place" for political violence.

"Political violence is never the answer and every political leader must make that crystal clear. I have my differences with President Trump, but our country cannot delve into one where we attack political leaders," Rep. Frederica Wilson shared on X. "Wishing him a speedy recovery."