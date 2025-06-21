Local businesses, fans make final preparations for Florida Panthers' championship parade and celebration

Thousands are expected to descend on Fort Lauderdale Beach Sunday to celebrate the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

More people are expected to be at the celebration this year compared to last, so businesses and fans are gearing up for the big day.

Fans and businesses are making last-minute moves

Brian Broeckelmann said he couldn't make last year's Panthers championship parade.

"I actually had to work," he said.

But he gets a second chance, and said he isn't missing this year's parade. He's getting some last-minute Panthers gear for him and his family at Sinbad Sports. Broeckelmann said he thought the first championship was a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"Yeah, except this team is pretty special," Broeckelmann said.

Owner Sinbad Elhaddad said he ordered more gear this year. The City of Fort Lauderdale said more people are expected to go this year. He told CBS News Miami that the Stanley Cup Championships have boosted sales by about 30%.

"From last year, people are still coming and asking for last year's gear," Elhaddad said. "Now they're gonna be asking for back-to-back."

How to travel for the parade and celebrations

City officials are recommending that parade-goers use ride-share services, since driving can be difficult.

The city has a map that shows 26 different parking garages that are open, but city officials say they can be anywhere from a 5-minute to an hour walk from the parade. So instead of all that hassle, you could take the water taxi.

Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi president Greg Farley said he has 15 boats that will all be running Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and he said they can all carry a combined 1200 people. He told CBS News Miami it's more economical and fun to travel this way.

"It will be $15 all day," Farley said. "So Passengers will get a wristband before they board the boat for the first time and they can get on and off as much as they want throughout the day."

The Water Taxi route map is here.

On State Road A1A, the barricades are set up and the stage is being built.

Joe Donovan and his wife are visiting from Boston; their hotel is right on the parade route, so they'll catch the team marching down the strip before flying home Sunday night.

"We've been to championship parades before in Boston, but we've never been to one on the beach," Donovan said.