Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade. What we know about when and where to celebrate.

The Florida Panthers have done it again. With their 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, they are again the Stanley Cup champions.

Back-to-back Stanley Cup wins means back-to-back championship parades.

We can only hope the one this year will not be like the one in 2024, when it literally rained all day on the Panther's parade.

When will the Panthers parade be?

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the parade is tentatively set for this Sunday, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

What's the Panthers parade route?

The mayor added that it will "most likely" take place on State Road A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach like last year.

The Panthers have not confirmed this.

2024 Panthers parade drew more than 200,000 people

The 2024 parade drew more than 200,000 people, according to the Sun-Sentinel, who cheered the team through the rain and lightning.

Last year's parade kicked off at Riomar Street and ended just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at Southeast 5th Street, just across from Hotel Maren, where a victory rally was held.

Public transportation was free on that Sunday and water taxis to the beach were $15 from three locations, including the Riverside Hotel in Las Olas, the Galleria Mall on Sunrise and the Hilton Marina on the 17th Street Causeway.