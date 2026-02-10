Florida manatee rescued from storm drain along Space Coast

A manatee is recovering after it was safely rescued from a storm drain on Florida's Space Coast on Monday.

First responders in Melbourne Beach used a crane to rescue the animal, and they said the adult manatee didn't show signs of being cold stressed once it was helped.

Authorities said it was a team effort of federal, state and local partners to help save the manatee.

"They were volunteers who came, and very few of them are getting paid tonight, you know?" one neighbor said. "It's just an amazing spirit."

After the manatee was rescued, people in the area began to cheer and clap.

"It was great. I'm proud to be here and to live here," the neighbor continued.

Hundreds of manatees migrate to Blue Spring State Park in the area to warm up during colder weather.