Manatee season underway in South Florida. Here's how to navigate our waterways while they're swimming nearby

It's officially manatee season in Florida, and Broward County officials are reminding everyone to be on alert on county waterways and practice safe boating now through March.

During this time, certain areas of Broward's waterways may undergo seasonal manatee speed zone changes. So, Broward County's Natural Resources Division, which leads manatee conservation in the county, is reminding marine enthusiasts to stay alert to increased manatee activity within the water.

Manatee season in South Florida begins on Nov. 15 and runs through March 31. As water temperatures cool, manatees migrate south in search of warmer waters, of which Broward County is home to two: the FPL Lauderale and Port Everglades power plants.

"Seasonal manatee protection zones may go into effect starting on November 15th and the maximum speed for boats may vary in these areas through March 31st," officials said. "Boaters should adhere to all posted speed limits and regulations."

Additionally, officials said boaters and vessel operators should abide by these tips to enjoy and use Broward's waters safely alongside manatees:

Wear polarized sunglasses to reduce glare and better help spot manatees

Be vigilant while navigating the waters

Watch for "manatee's footprint" -- the large circular slicks of water that indicate the presence of manatees

Go slow in shallow waters

If a manatee is spotted, people can use Broward County's free "I Spy a Manatee" app to report any sightings. Plus, the app also provides maps of Broward's state-regulated manatee protection and boating safety zones, allowing boaters to immediately see what zones they're traveling through. You will need to turn on your location services for map services, officials said.

If you spot a sick, injured or dead manatee, county officials advise you to immediately call the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) 24-hour Wildlife Alert Number at (888) 404-FWCC (3922), *FWC or #FWC on a mobile phone. While making the report, officials said it's very helpful to provide photos and video of the animal, including the following information:

What is the exact location of the animal?

Is the manatee dead or alive?

How long have you been observing the manatee?

What is the approximate size of the manatee?

What is the location of the closest public boat ramp to the manatee?

A contact number where the spotter can be reached for further information

Earlier this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to continue to classify Florida manatees as a "threatened" species, after environmentalists argued they should be reclassified as "endangered." Until 2017, manatees were classified as an endangered species, which brought them more protection.