Florida man wins top prize in Florida Lottery's "$50,000 A Year For Life" scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Tampa man received some cold hard cash this summer after hitting it big with a Florida Lottery "$50,000 A Year For Life" scratch-off ticket.

Edin Galindo, 41, won the top prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

"I was very excited and shocked that I won," Galindo said.

The store where he purchased the ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $2 game features more than 8.4 million winning tickets and over $52 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life, according to the Florida Lottery.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.43.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery, they made up approximately 72% of ticket sales in 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.



