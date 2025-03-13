South Florida man wins million-dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE - A Palm Beach Gardens man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.
Russell Glen chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Glen bought his winning ticket at a Publix on U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach . The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.
The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
