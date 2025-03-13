Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida man wins million-dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - A Palm Beach Gardens man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Russell Glen chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Glen bought his winning ticket at a Publix on U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach . The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.