Florida man arrested for swinging machete at milk crates, sheriff's office says

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he was found displaying and swinging a machete in the Keys.

According to information provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 47-year-old Elijah Lee Tobridge, of Key West, after the incident on Big Coppitt Key on April 9.

Deputies said they were called to Barcelona Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday after getting calls reporting that a man was swinging a machete at some milk crates.

Tobridge, who deputies say has prior felony convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon (machete) and improper exhibition of a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported during the incident.